Morata nets Chelsea's late winner against United

Bengaluru, November 6: Alvaro Morata's second-half header secured Chelsea a 1-0 win over Manchester United in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday as Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge ended in defeat.
Morata's brilliantly-taken header in the 55th minute was the difference on another frustrating trip to London for United, with six of their last seven away defeats coming in the capital.
FULL-TIME Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd— Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017
Alvaro Morata’s powerful header ensures the 3️⃣ points belong to the Blues#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/bABMbJg2Lh
It was the first goal in seven games in all competitions for the Spaniard.
United pressed for an equaliser, with Mourinho throwing all his attacking options on from the bench, but they did not test Thibaut Courtois enough in the Chelsea goal, mustering just two shot on target in the whole match.
Chelsea stay fourth on 22 points, the win breathing life into their hopes of retaining the title. Antonio Conte's men are within a point of local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and second-placed United, who trail Manchester City by eight points.
United still have just one win in their last 16 trips to Chelsea. The Reds, who are now second-placed in the Premier League table are eight points adrift of City.
Meanwhile, Everton beat Watford 3-2 in a thrilling encounter after being two goals down.
FULL-TIME Everton 3-2 Watford@Everton win a five-goal-second-half thriller as they come from behind to claim all 3 points#EVEWAT pic.twitter.com/7MBod5OC0X— Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017
It is for the first time since May 1994, that Everton have come from two goals down to win a Premier League home game.