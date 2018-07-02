Morocco World Cup player Amine Harit involved in fatal car crash, faces imprisonment

Bengaluru, July 2: Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit was involved in a tragic car accident in Marrakech, last Friday (June 29), in which a pedestrian was killed.
The 21-year-old who was voted Bundesliga Rookie of the Year for 2017/18 after his debut season with Schalke apparently collided with a pedestrian, attempting to cross a busy road in bad visibility on Friday midnight, with his French-registered Mercedes.
He accidentally hit a 28-year-old man who was later confirmed dead. Following the incidents, as per reports, the players tried to flee from the scene, however, he was held by the onlookers. He was at that moment accompanied by his 14-year-old brother.
Some of the allegations since has been claimed that the car was being driven by his amateur brother, however, later Police quashed such rumours.
Harit who was also in Morocco's World cup squad and played in their first game has now been summoned to appear before prosecutors on Monday (July 2).
His passport furthermore has reportedly also been confiscated till further enquiry and if found guilty, he risks spending 3 months to 5 years in prison for his involvement in the fatal car accident.
Harit's club, Schalke following the incident now have backed their support towards their midfielder and also addressed a condolence message to the family of the victim.
A statement, released by his club read: "With great dismay, FC Schalke received information on Saturday from a serious traffic accident with a fatality that occurred in the previous night in Marrakech (Morocco) and involved midfielder Amine Harit.
"On Saturday (June 30), sporting director Christian Heidel managed to get in touch with Harit, who is still in shock. The player described to Heidel the terrible events of the previous night.
"The police have recorded the accident. After receiving his testimony Harit was able to leave the police station. Currently, the 21-year-old stays with his family in Morocco and is mentally cared for.
"As the driver of the car involved, he was unable to prevent the tragic accident.
"First and foremost, Amine and all of us at FC Schalke would like to send our condolences to the relatives of the victim."
Harit played 29 matches last season for Schalke following a €8million move from French side Nantes where he helped his side to claim a top-four spot.
