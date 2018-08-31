Moses names the best Chelsea player in the training ground

Kolkata, August 31: Chelsea have been off to a flying start in the Premier League, winning three out of three games under new boss Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri's new method has well been seen executed on the field by his players. But according to winger Victor Moses, it is English midfielder Ross Barkley who has been the most sensational in the training hours.
Barkley got limited opportunities under Antonio Conte after a long-term injury, but has been handed more game time by Sarri after a fine pre-season campaign.
Barkley started the Community Shield loss to Manchester City before keeping his place in victories against Huddersfield Town and Arsenal in the Premier League. However, in their 2-1 win against Newcastle, the formation changed and the midfielder saw his place going to new loan signing Kovacic.
However, in a recent interview Moses said that Barkley has been a revelation under Sarri.
"Everyone has been good, everyone is working hard but I’d say Ross Barkley," Moses told the club's official website.
"He had a big injury but he’s started the season really well and he’s working his socks off."
The 24-year-old now will be hoping to star for Chelsea again when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday (September 1) with a home clash against Bournemouth.