Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Moses names the best Chelsea player in the training ground

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Victor Moses
Victor Moses has revealed the name of the player who impressed him most in the Chelsea training

Kolkata, August 31: Chelsea have been off to a flying start in the Premier League, winning three out of three games under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri's new method has well been seen executed on the field by his players. But according to winger Victor Moses, it is English midfielder Ross Barkley who has been the most sensational in the training hours.

Barkley got limited opportunities under Antonio Conte after a long-term injury, but has been handed more game time by Sarri after a fine pre-season campaign.

Barkley started the Community Shield loss to Manchester City before keeping his place in victories against Huddersfield Town and Arsenal in the Premier League. However, in their 2-1 win against Newcastle, the formation changed and the midfielder saw his place going to new loan signing Kovacic.

However, in a recent interview Moses said that Barkley has been a revelation under Sarri.

"Everyone has been good, everyone is working hard but I’d say Ross Barkley," Moses told the club's official website.

"He had a big injury but he’s started the season really well and he’s working his socks off."

The 24-year-old now will be hoping to star for Chelsea again when the Blues return to Premier League action on Saturday (September 1) with a home clash against Bournemouth.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue