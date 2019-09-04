Most expensive summer transfers in Europe's top five leagues

Kolkata, September 4: The transfer window is finally closed after a busy summer for clubs across Europe.
Teams from Europe’s top five leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A again splashed out big bucks in the window which closed on September 2.
Here, we look at all the five expensive deals from each of the leagues below-
Premier League
Manchester United on a rebuilding spree under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed three-player among which the deal of Harry Maguire broke the world transfer record. Manchester City again broke the bank twice, signing Joao Cancelo, alongside Atletico midfielder Rodri. Arsenal and Spurs too broke their transfer record in signing Nicolas Pepe and Ndombele respectively.
1) Harry Maguire- £80million Leicester City to Manchester United
2) Nicolas Pepe- £73m Lille to Arsenal
3) Rodri- £70m Atletico Madrid to Manchester City
4) Joao Cancelo- £65m Juventus to Manchester City
5) Tanguy Ndombele- £63m Lyon to Tottenham
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich, as usual, topped the list of highest-spending side in the league. Two of their deals, Lucas and Pavard which they finalised in last January, completed this summer to make it into the top five deal this season. Borussia Dortmund also made two important signings, with former defender Mats Hummels making a return to the side and Eden Hazard's brother, Thorgan making a jump from fellow Gladbach team after a superb season last term.
1) Lucas Hernandez- £68m Atletico Madrid to Bayern
2) Mats Hummels- £34m Bayern to Dortmund
3)Benjamin Pavard- £31m Stuttgart to Bayern
4)Kerem Demirbay- £28m Hoffenheim to Bayer Leverkusen
5) Thorgan Hazard- £23m Gladbach to Dortmund
La Liga
The most highlighted transfers this season surely has taken place in Spain only. With two £100 million-plus signing with Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, along with Eden Hazard, surely the Spanish top division has acquired the service of some of the best names of world football.
1) Joao Felix- £113m Benfica to Atletico Madrid
2) Antoine Griezmann- £108m Atletico to Barcelona
3) Eden Hazard- £89m Chelsea to Real Madrid
4) Frenkie De Jong- £63m Ajax to Barcelona
5) Luka Jovic- £58m Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid
Serie A
Italy has seen some of the popular and promising talents like Matthijs de Ligt and Lozano making a big jump from Dutch league to Juventus and Napoli respectively. But the star of the summer window for Serie A surely has been Romelu Lukaku, who arrived with a record deal for Inter from Manchester United.
1)Romelu Lukaku- £70m Manchester United to Inter
2)Matthijs de Ligt- £68m Ajax to Juventus
3)Hirving Lozano- £34m PSV to Napoli
4)Kostas Manolas- £32m AS Roma to Napoli
5) Rafel Leao- £32m Lille to AC Milan
Ligue 1
Among all the top five leagues, the French top division generally executes a lesser number of low-key transfers. Ligue 1 for the last couple of years is regarded as a place for budding young talents but this time around they too have brought on some big names from another side. Sevilla target man Wissam Ben Yedder has been the star acquisition by Monaco this summer while their rivals PSG also were not far behind, after getting Idrissa Gueye from Everton and Diallo from Dortmund which makes it into the top five deals of this window.
1)Wissam Ben Yedder- £37m Sevilla to Monaco
2)Idrissa Gueye- £29m Everton to PSG
3) Abdou Diallo- £29m Dortmund to PSG
4) Jeff Reine Adelaide- £23m Angers to Lyon
5) Renato Sanches- £23m Bayern to Lille