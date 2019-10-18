MotoGP raceweek: Champion Marquez has Doohan in his sights - Japan Grand Prix in numbers

The Repsol Honda star produced a stunning last lap to deny rookie Fabio Quartararo a maiden win last time out to make it six titles in seven years and continue his period of dominance.

But immediately after the race, Marquez insisted he wants to finish the season with a flourish in the final four rounds of 2019.

Below, with the help of Opta data, we look at the key numbers at Motegi - including milestones Marquez can hit along with Valentino Rossi's unwanted barren run.

13 - Marquez has finished on the podium in his last 12 MotoGP appearances. If he reaches the podium in the next Japan Grand Prix, it will be his best historical run in the top category.

10 - The Spaniard has won nine races in 2019, the same figure he recorded across the whole of last season. Only in 2014 has he won more races in a single season in MotoGP (13).

54 - Marquez (53) could level Mick Doohan (54) as the third-placed rider with the most wins in 500cc/MotoGP.

4 - The Repsol Honda rider has won his past three MotoGP races; the last time he won in four top category races in succession was back in 2014 (10).

4 - No MotoGP rider has won the Japan Grand Prix more often than Rossi in 500cc/MotoGP and he is the only current rider that has won races at both the Suzuka (2001, 2002 and 2003) and Motegi circuits (2008).

42 - Rossi has not won in any of his past 42 MotoGP races (since Netherlands, 2017), just three off his longest run without winning in the top category (45 between 2010 and 2013).

12 - This is also the longest run Rossi has recorded without a podium finish with Yamaha in MotoGP (12 grands prix in a row).

99 - Andrea Dovizioso has finished on the podium 99 times in his career (all categories); only three Italian riders have reached 100 podiums previously (Rossi, 234, Giacomo Agostini, 159, and Max Biaggi, 111).

200 - This will be Jorge Lorenzo's 200th grand prix in MotoGP; he has three World Championships, 47 wins, 113 podiums, 43 pole positions and 30 fastest laps in the top category.