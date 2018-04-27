Mourinho considering a move for Southampton full-back Soares

Kokata, April 27: Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a cut-price deal for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares who could leave the side if they go down to the second tier this season.
Southampton are currently 18th in the league table, four points adrift of Swansea City and with only four games remaining there is a strong possibility that the side from South Coast will get relegated.
And as per reports, should they drop down to the Championship some of their bright names from the squad could leave the side for cut-price deals and Cedric is as of now topping the list.
According to reports in British media, Mourinho has made Soares one of his top transfer targets furthermore told the Old Trafford hierarchy to seal a move for the player.
United have currently two options in the right back in Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian.
However, with Darmian all set to leave the side in the coming summer and Valencia entering the twilight of his career, Mourinho wants a solid back up in that position.
Mourinho relied on Valencia heavily once again this season, as only two other senior members of the squad played more minutes than the Ecuador international.
But with Valencia's age on the rise, Mourinho now wants to provide cover and competition for the right-back for the coming season and apparently has proposed the the name of Portugal international Soares, who he feels, is the perfect fit for his team for next season.
Soares joined the South Coast side in the summer of 2015 from Sporting Lisbon and has been a key player in the first team squad for the past three seasons.
The reliable defender is also a regular starter in the Portuguese national team and played a key role in their 2016 Euro Cup triumph.
He is also expected to travel to Russia for the upcoming World Cup.
On the other hand, apart from Soares, Mourinho is also said to be looking at midfield reinforcements too as he looks to assemble a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.
The Portuguese manager is reportedly eyeing a £40m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred and also apparently has approached Napoli and Lazio for Jorginho and Savic respectively.
United are currently second in the table as they bid to end the season as runners-up to Manchester City in the top flight.
They can also claim a silverware with an FA Cup win where they will face last year's Premier League champions Chesea in the final next month at Wembley.
