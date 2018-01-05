Mourinho desperate to sign 50 million target

Bengaluru, January 5: Jose Mourinho has urged the Manchester United hierarchy to table a bid for Danny Rose with the England defender having been assured his latest knee injury is not serious.
The Manchester United boss is desperate to land the Spurs left-back but knows he must persuade the board to offer at least £50million for his long-term target.
Rose is expected to be fit within three weeks after injuring his left knee in the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.
The left-back is not concerned that his latest problem is related to the injury to the same knee which kept him out for nine months last year.
Spurs are unlikely to allow Rose, 27, to leave in January but may be persuaded if United match their £50m valuation and if they can land their preferred replacement, Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.
The Craven Cottage club believe their 17-year-old sensation wants to stay with them at least until the summer and they are under no financial pressure to sell one of the most promising talents in European football.
A Spurs bid of £30million may be too good to resist but Fulham would prefer the kid to be loaned back to them for the rest of the season as they aim for the Championship play-offs.
The Old Trafford scouts are also keen for United to bid for Sessegnon but Mourinho wants someone who can make the difference right away and therefore, he is adamant about getting Rose.
Sessegnon is also a target of plenty other clubs including the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
We all know how hard it is to persuade Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell one of his best players.
Even though it is believed that Spurs would cash in Rose at the right price but with Fulham not willing to sell Sessegnon, Manchester United might have to wait till the summer to get their target.