Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mourinho says Inter must win Serie A as former United boss hints at Bundesliga move

By
AntonioConte-cropped
Jose Mourinho discussed Inter's Scudetto chances in 2019-20 and his own future.

London, July 15: Jose Mourinho believes Inter must win the Scudetto under Antonio Conte as the former Manchester United manager revealed he is studying German.

Inter are among the favourites to dethrone Italian champions Juventus following the arrival of head coach Conte for the 2019-20 season.

The Nerazzurri have already signed Diego Godin, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Valentino Lazaro, while Conte is determined to prise Romelu Lukaku from United.

Mourinho spent two years at Inter – winning back-to-back Serie A titles and the Champions League – and the club great told Gazzetta dello Sport: "The Nerazzurri have to win Serie A this season. I'm sure they will."

Inter finished fourth last season, 21 points adrift of Juve under former boss Luciano Spalletti.

Mourinho, meanwhile, hinted at a future move to the Bundesliga as the Portuguese remains out of work.

After two and a half years at Old Trafford, Mourinho was sacked by United in December amid a bad run of form and reports of dressing-room unrest.

Mourinho has been linked with numerous jobs since leaving United, with Benfica, Lyon and most recently Newcastle United said to have been interested.

Asked about his future, Mourinho said: "I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football.

"Right now, I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany."

More JOSE MOURINHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue