Mourinho looks to sign up Nikola Milenkovic

Bengaluru, October 11: Manchester United are tracking Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic, according to reports in Italy and Serbia.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who is under severe pressure from the fans and the media, will keep a lookout for the defender during the current international with a potential bid lined up for January as per reports.
After many calls for him to be sacked, Mourinho looks to have bought himself time at Old Trafford after the dramatic win over Newcastle on Saturday. And with speculations doing the rounds that Zinedine Zidane is waiting in the wings to take over, Mourinho will have to talk it out with Ed Woodward in London ahead of Thursday's board meeting.
As he did in the summer, the Manchester United boss will again insist he needs to beef up his back line and has identified the Serbian 20-year-old central defender. The youngster has impressed in Serie A this term and will be watched when Serbia take on Montenegro on Thursday and the Portuguese will be in attendance. Mourinho will also watch Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who is also a long-term target of the Red Devils.
The £90million-rated Lazio midfielder is seen as a possible long-term replacement for Paul Pogba who is a reported target for Barcelona and is not on the best terms with the manager.
Milenkovic moved to Florence from Partizan Belgrade in 2017 for a bargain £4m. But a string of outstanding performances for the Viola has put a host of top European clubs on alert already.
The Serbian international's value will have rocketed in the last 18 months and United could test the Italian side's resolve with a bid during the January window. Milenkovic has made eight appearances this term and has already hit two goals after impressing defensively.