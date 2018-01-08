Mourinho set to splash the cash on Arsenal star Ozil

Bengaluru, January 8: Jose Mourinho has given Manchester United the green light to push ahead with a £35million move for Arsenal star midfielder Mesut Ozil this month, according to reports.
The Mirror claim the Old Trafford boss will tempt one of his biggest rivals Arsene Wenger into selling the German World Cup winner before his contract runs out in the summer.
Mourinho wants a deal this month but is said to fear a bidding war with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich who are both looking at the World Cup winner's situation at Arsenal.
Both sides remain keen on the 29-year-old playmaker, who is on a fine run of form for Wenger's side this campaign.
Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, are said to be prepared to hand Mourinho a £80million warchest to splash this month, however other reports have claimed otherwise.
A £35million move for Ozil would therefore still be under half his allotted funds for the start of 2018.
Arsenal, who are out of the FA Cup already, will now look to finish inside top four this season and will not like to let go one of their best players in the middle of the season but Wenger could be tempted to cash in on Ozil for a big fee considering that he will fetch nothing in the summer.
Mourinho has made it clear that he will only sign a contract with Manchester United if his demands are met by the club and Ozil is one of his favourite players. The duo worked together at Real Madrid earlier and both are believed to be eager to reunite.
Mourinho wants clear-the-air talks with the hierarchy over the Red Devils approach in buying and selling of players.
He believes he personally should have a bigger say on what money is spent and on whom after complaining that the £300million already dished out by him is not enough to win the title.