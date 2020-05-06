Football
Wague one of three loan players to leave Nice

By Joe Wright
moussa wague
Moussa Wague is one of three players Nice have sent back to parent clubs, passing on the chance to strike permanent deals.

Paris, May 6: Nice have declined to sign Moussa Wague, Adam Ounas and Riza Durmisi on permanent deals and allowed the loanees to return to their parent clubs.

The Ligue 1 club had options to sign each of the players as part of the loan agreements.

However, they confirmed that Wague, Ounas and Durmisi would be returning to Barcelona, Napoli and Lazio, respectively.

Wague, who joined from Barca in January, made five appearances in Ligue 1 before the season was suspended and later brought to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 after the final standings were determined on an average-points-per-game basis with PSG being crowned champions.

PSG declared Ligue 1 champions after season is ended early

His final appearance was in Nice's last game before the league was halted, in which he set up Kasper Dolberg to secure a 2-1 win over Monaco.

Durmisi played in four league games after joining from Lazio, while Ounas registered four goals and four assists in 19 domestic matches after arriving on loan last year.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
