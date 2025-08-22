Football Moyes Looks Forward To Everton's First Premier League Game At Hill Dickinson Stadium Against Brighton David Moyes expresses enthusiasm for Everton's first Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton. After a tough opener, he aims for a strong performance in their new home. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

David Moyes is eagerly anticipating Everton's first Premier League match at Hill Dickinson Stadium as they prepare to face Brighton on Sunday. The Toffees experienced a narrow defeat in their league opener against Leeds United, conceding an 84th-minute penalty that resulted in a 1-0 loss at Elland Road. Despite this setback, Moyes remains optimistic about the new stadium but acknowledges the challenge posed by Brighton.

Brighton also faced disappointment in their opening match, conceding a late equaliser to Fulham in a 1-1 draw. Fabian Hurzeler believes his team will provide a stern test for Everton at their new venue and praised Everton's acquisition of Jack Grealish on loan. "The atmosphere [at Goodison Park] was special, so I expect the same this weekend," said Hurzeler. "We are looking forward to seeing the new stadium but we are not there to be the nice club."

Moyes expressed excitement about the new stadium, stating, "We're all really looking forward to the new stadium. It's something that's been on the horizon for so long, and it's now here." He acknowledged that adapting to a new venue can be challenging but is hopeful for a smooth transition. Brighton's progressive approach and effective player management make them formidable opponents.

Everton ended their tenure at Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton, thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's brace. This positive conclusion adds momentum as they move into their new home. However, Moyes remains cautious about Brighton's capabilities, recognising their consistent performance and strategic player transactions.

Carlos Alcaraz stood out for Everton against Leeds despite not scoring. The 22-year-old recorded the only shot on target for his team and had the most touches in the opposition box (three). His contributions last season included two goals and three assists in 15 games after joining on loan.

Danny Welbeck has been influential against Everton, contributing to 10 Premier League goals in 18 appearances (five goals, five assists). He has scored in his last two away starts against Everton but only appeared as a substitute against Fulham last weekend.

Match Prediction and Statistics

This match marks Everton's first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Historically, only one of ten clubs playing at two different permanent home grounds in the Premier League lost their first game (Southampton vs Chelsea in August 2001). Everton aims to avoid losing their first two games for four consecutive seasons, a record no English top-flight team holds without relegation between seasons.

Brighton remains unbeaten in their last four visits to Everton (W3 D1), having initially lost each of their first four Premier League away games against them. Defender Jan Paul van Hecke will be crucial for Brighton; he made an impressive 29 line-breaking passes on matchday one, more than any other player under high-intensity pressure from opponents.

The Seagulls concluded the previous season with back-to-back away wins and aim for three consecutive away victories for the first time since January 2023 when they defeated Everton. According to Opta's win probability model, Brighton holds a slight edge with a 40.9% chance of winning compared to Everton's 32.4%, while a draw stands at 26.8%.