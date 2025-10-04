'We’re Taking It Step-by-Step, But 100% We Want to Be Champions in PKL 2025': Fazel Atrachali

Why is Sanju Samson left out of ODI Squad against Australia? Ajit Agarkar comes up with Bizarre Reason

Football Moyes Expects Continued Improvement From Grealish Ahead Of Everton's Match Against Crystal Palace David Moyes is urging Jack Grealish to enhance his contributions at Everton. With four assists already, Moyes believes Grealish can further impact their upcoming match against unbeaten Crystal Palace. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

David Moyes is optimistic about Jack Grealish's potential at Everton, despite his strong start. Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, has been instrumental for Everton with four assists. The team is ninth in the Premier League and aims to break a three-match winless streak before the international break. Moyes believes Grealish can improve further and hopes he will rejoin England's squad soon.

Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches after defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the Conference League. They remain the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season, following a dramatic victory over Liverpool. Currently third in the league, manager Oliver Glasner praises his team's ambition and focus, emphasising their determination to maintain their impressive form.

Everton's Jack Grealish has been a standout performer this season, leading the Premier League in chances created with 17 and winning 22 fouls. His statistics are unmatched among Everton players since 2003-04 for chances created and fouls won per 90 minutes. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah has scored three goals in his last four appearances, despite limited playing time.

Crystal Palace have struggled at Goodison Park, failing to win in their last ten visits since September 2014. However, they aim to break this streak on Sunday and set a new club record of 13 unbeaten top-flight games. Everton have a strong record against Palace, losing just once in their last 21 meetings. Their points-per-game rate against Palace is second only to West Brom.

Everton have found it challenging against teams starting the day in the top half of the table, winning only four of their last 31 such matches. Most of their recent victories have come against lower-half teams. Crystal Palace have excelled away from home this year with seven wins, nearing their best away record from 2019 when they secured nine victories.

Match Prediction: Crystal Palace Win

The upcoming match sees Crystal Palace favoured to win with a probability of 42.7%, while Everton's chances stand at 32%. A draw is estimated at 25.4%. Given Palace's current form and Everton's struggles against top-half teams, Palace are expected to continue their unbeaten run and potentially secure a historic result at Goodison Park.

Everton manager David Moyes remains hopeful about Jack Grealish's development and contribution to the team. With Crystal Palace posing a formidable challenge, both teams will be eager to prove themselves on Sunday as they strive for success in this competitive Premier League season.