Much at stake in Leganes vs Getafe South Madrid derby

Team with momentum
Former Mexico national team manager Aguirre has won four, drawn three and lost just two of his nine matches in charge, with the defeats coming to La Liga giants like Barcelona and Sevilla.
Los Pepineros are a team with momentum and they have been especially strong at home recently, winning their past two La Liga fixtures in front of their home fans: a 3-2 win over RC Celta and a 2-0 victory over RCD Espanyol.
Shaken Getafe
Getafe, on the other hand, are higher in the table but come into this derby a little shaken.
They have lost three matches in a row, losing their final league game of 2019, their first of 2020 and then suffering a shock Copa del Rey elimination last weekend at the hands of third-tier side Badalona (0-2).
Players to watch
Martin Braithwaite has been the man leading the push for survival for Leganes under Aguirre. He has scored in each of his past three league matches, while he also netted a brace in the 4-0 cup win at Real Murcia last weekend. Thankfully for Lega fans, the Danish forward is forging a strong strike partnership alongside Youssef En Nesyri in attack.
Over at Getafe, centre-back Djene Dakonam is once again having an excellent season as he marshals the defence for Jose Bordalas' side. In addition to his strong performances, Getafe have benefitted from the goals of Angel Rodriguez, the energy of Marc Cucurella and the versatility of Allan Nyom, who was playing at Leganes last season.
Game of the season
This is the game of the season for fans of these two teams. The derby was a classical big game in the south of Madrid for lower divisions, and now imported to the top division.
The game also matters so much because of what is on the line for the two teams. Leganes really need to win to help their survival cause and Friday night would be a good time to start.