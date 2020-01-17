Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Much at stake in Leganes vs Getafe South Madrid derby

By
Leganes
Leganes is battling for survival as they host Getafe in La Liga

Bengaluru, January 17: With Leganes languishing second-bottom in La Liga table and fighting the relegation battle and Getafe chasing European qualification in seventh place, there is so much at stake for these two teams as they clash in the South Madrid derby.

The first match of 2020 at Leganes' Butarque stadium is a huge one, the game the fans look forward to the most. Leganes will host local neighbours Getafe, with the Europa League hopefuls making the five-kilometre trip across southern Madrid to play a derby fixture with huge consequences.

Leganes may be second bottom but they are in good form and have massively improved under new coach Javier Aguirre.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Leganes have defeated Getafe away from home in La Liga before, but have never beaten the Azulones at their Butarque stadium in the top tier.

The South Madrid derby matters so much because of the proximity of the two neighbourhoods -- literally one next to the other.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at the many sub plots involved in the South Madrid derby which takes place at 9pm local time on Friday, January 17 (Saturday, January 18, 1.30 am IST). Watch the acton live on Facebook Watch.

Team with momentum

Team with momentum

Former Mexico national team manager Aguirre has won four, drawn three and lost just two of his nine matches in charge, with the defeats coming to La Liga giants like Barcelona and Sevilla.

Los Pepineros are a team with momentum and they have been especially strong at home recently, winning their past two La Liga fixtures in front of their home fans: a 3-2 win over RC Celta and a 2-0 victory over RCD Espanyol.

Shaken Getafe

Shaken Getafe

Getafe, on the other hand, are higher in the table but come into this derby a little shaken.

They have lost three matches in a row, losing their final league game of 2019, their first of 2020 and then suffering a shock Copa del Rey elimination last weekend at the hands of third-tier side Badalona (0-2).

Players to watch

Players to watch

Martin Braithwaite has been the man leading the push for survival for Leganes under Aguirre. He has scored in each of his past three league matches, while he also netted a brace in the 4-0 cup win at Real Murcia last weekend. Thankfully for Lega fans, the Danish forward is forging a strong strike partnership alongside Youssef En Nesyri in attack.

Over at Getafe, centre-back Djene Dakonam is once again having an excellent season as he marshals the defence for Jose Bordalas' side. In addition to his strong performances, Getafe have benefitted from the goals of Angel Rodriguez, the energy of Marc Cucurella and the versatility of Allan Nyom, who was playing at Leganes last season.

Game of the season

Game of the season

This is the game of the season for fans of these two teams. The derby was a classical big game in the south of Madrid for lower divisions, and now imported to the top division.

The game also matters so much because of what is on the line for the two teams. Leganes really need to win to help their survival cause and Friday night would be a good time to start.

More LEGANES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue