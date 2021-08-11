My goals are the same as that of PSG, says Messi as he is unveiled

Bengaluru, August 11: Lionel Messi was unveiled at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (August 11) as a Paris Saint-Germain player with the chairman and chief executive Nasser Ghanem calling it a 'historic day' for the Ligue 1 franchise while the Argentinian said his goals match with that of the club philosophy.
Earlier, PSG had confirmed the signing of mercurial forward on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona as the La Liga giants were unable to to keep the 34-year-old due to the financial constraints.
Messi's signing fuels oil-rich PSG's Champions League dreams
Messi scored 672 times in 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning the UEFA Champions League four times and claiming 10 La Liga titles.
And PSG's Qatari owner Al Khelaifi hopes Messi will replicate his Barcelona success at the Parisian capital.
🎙 Lionel Messi's first appearance on #𝗣𝗦𝗚𝗧𝗩#PSGxMESSI pic.twitter.com/sBMP6LJWri— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
Declaring the signing of Messi to be just the start of a long journey, Al Khelaifi believes he will add many more to PSG's honours board.
"I'm very happy and proud to present Lionel Messi as PSG player. It's a historic day for the club and football world and is a fantastic moment for us," Al Khelaifi said as thousands of fans gathered outside the Parc ses Princes stadium to welcome their new hero.
🤯 The moment Leo Messi met with the 🔴🔵 fans! #PSGxMESSIpic.twitter.com/x30NhCRQEx— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
"It'll be very exciting for our fans and fans worldwide. It's amazing what we've tried to achieve.
We've a big ambition, a football project. We're very proud of where we're today. There's no secret this agreement is with this best player in the world."
Al Khelaifi added, "There was a great desire on both sides to make this happen.
🎙 Lionel Messi: “Marco Verratti has shown that he is a huge player, one of the best in the world in his position. He is a phenomenon."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/RXclKJMoE8 pic.twitter.com/CDYtzePje7— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021
"This is just the start as the hard work will start now, on the pitch and off the pitch, but most important the person next to me has won a lot of trophies and I'm sure he'll bring a lot more trophies to this club."
Messi, on his part said, he hopes to give his best to PSG to help then win trophies.
"It was very complicated to exit Barcelona without knowing where I would go. Barcelona was my home since I was a kid. I knew I would arrive in a strong team that was aiming to win the UEFA Champions League, which I love to win.
I know my goals and Paris' goals are the same. I don't know if we'll face Barcelona, it would be very nice to go back, hopefully with fans. It would be very strange to play at home, there in Barcelona, in another shirt, but it could happen."
While admitting that leaving Barcelona after almost a two-decade stint was a painful decision, Messi hopes he can make a smooth transition to life and football in the Parisian capital.
"The only thing I told Leonardo (sporting director) as I really hoped my family would be at ease in Paris and feel OK in Paris and France.
"It's a new experience for me and I really want to do it. At the end of the day, it's football and that's the same in the whole world.
"I'm sure I'll get used to my new team-mates and I'm really happy. I want it to begin now. This is new for us, but I am ready in the sporting aspect. For my family, it's a beautiful city, so we're happy," Messi added.