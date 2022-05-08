Nice 0-1 Nantes: Blas penalty settles Coupe de France final

Paris, May 8: Ludovic Blas was the hero with a second-half penalty as Nantes ended their 21-year trophy drought by beating Nice 1-0 in the Coupe de France final.
Not since 2001 had Nantes added to their list of honours, but they will play in the Europa League next season after edging Saturday's showdown at the Stade de France.
Blas was on target from the spot in the first minute of the second half after Hicham Boudaoui handled and Stephanie Frappart - the first female to referee a men's Coupe de France final - pointed to the spot.
Nantes held on to to secure a return to Europe, leaving Nice without a trophy since back in 1997.
⏱𝟗𝟎+𝟓'— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 7, 2022
C'est terminééééééééé !
𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟗, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟗, 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎...
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 ! 🏆
𝘓𝘦 𝘍𝘊 𝘕𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦 𝘭𝘢 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘱𝘦 𝘥𝘦 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 !#CDF I #OGCNFCN 0-1 I #OnEstNantes pic.twitter.com/wpWhpB3c1S
Amine Gouiri set the tone for a poor first half when his sloppy touch in the penalty area gave Nantes an early let-off.
Blas tried his luck at the other end from just outside the box, but failed to generate enough power on a shot that was saved by Marcin Bulka.
Gouiri's deflected strike flashed wide and Andy Delort should have done better with a header from the resulting corner, with Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont flapping.
It was Les Canaris who took the lead right at the start of the second half, Blas emphatically dispatching his spot-kick after Boudaoui handled in the box.
A desperate last-ditch block prevented Moses Simon from doubling Nantes' lead soon after they went in front and Jean-Charles Castelletto headed wide, with Nice looking vulnerable at the back.
Lafont palmed away Delort's drive and showed great reactions to deny Delort following up with 20 minutes to go as Nice failed to conjure up an equaliser.
What does it mean? Les Canaris cap incredible turnaround
Nantes only stayed in Ligue 1 by beating Toulouse in a relegation play-off last year and they can celebrate with much more pride 12 months on.
Antoine Kombouare's side defended superbly after taking the lead and the club have finally added a trophy to their cabinet over two decades after they were crowned champions of France in the 2000-01 campaign.
Ambitious Nice, on the other hand, must reflect on a missed opportunity after dumping Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille out en route to the final. Christophe Galtier's men must regroup as they battle to qualify for Europe.
Girotto rock solid
Andrei Girotto played a big role in Nantes' triumph with a rock-solid display at their heart of their defence.
He read the game superbly and put his body on the line, making 11 clearances and four interceptions.
Boudaoui hands it to Nantes
Nice were caught cold at the start of the second half and Boudaoui's lapse proved to be costly. He was also booked before being hauled off 12 minutes into the second half.
What's next?
Nantes will be hoping the hangovers have gone by the time they take on Rennes in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (May 11), when Nice must take their agony out on Saint-Etienne.