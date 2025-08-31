Napoli Maintains Perfect Start With Anguissa's Late Goal In 1-0 Win Against Cagliari

Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix

Frank Anguissa's last-minute goal secured Napoli's 1-0 victory over Cagliari, maintaining their flawless start in Serie A. This match mirrored the final game of the 2024-25 season, where Antonio Conte's team clinched the championship. Napoli faced frustration until Anguissa converted Alessandro Buongiorno's low cross past Elia Caprile.

The first half was largely uneventful until its closing moments. Kevin De Bruyne and Matteo Prati both missed chances, sending their shots over the bar. Scott McTominay forced a strong save from Caprile, adding some excitement before halftime.

In the second half, Napoli took control while Cagliari struggled with playing out from the back. De Bruyne nearly scored directly from a corner, but Caprile denied Leonardo Spinazzola's low shot around the hour mark. Matteo Politano came close nine minutes later with a curling effort that landed on top of the net.

Cagliari had a rare opportunity against the run of play when Michael Folorunsho volleyed over the bar. In the final ten minutes, both Anguissa and Buongiorno missed headers before Anguissa finally scored with a precise finish into the bottom-right corner.

Despite not scoring, McTominay was pivotal for Napoli. He led with five shots, ten touches in the box, two shots on target, and an 80.8% pass completion rate. His influence was evident even though he didn't find the net this time.

Napoli generated plenty of opportunities throughout the match. They recorded an expected goals (xG) of 1.7 from 20 attempts compared to Cagliari’s 0.51 from ten shots. This statistical edge highlighted their dominance in creating chances.

Unbeaten Streak Continues

With this win, Napoli extended their unbeaten run to 14 Serie A matches, including nine victories and five draws. Their last defeat occurred in February against Como. This streak is currently unmatched in Europe's top five leagues.