Mohsin Naqvi creates New Controversy amid Apology Rumours, sends message to India saying 'I am Ready to.....'

Football Napoli Secures 2-1 Win Against Sporting CP With Hojlund's Two Goals In Champions League Match Rasmus Hojlund scored twice to help Napoli defeat Sporting CP 2-1 in their Champions League opener. Despite Sporting's strong performance, Hojlund's finishing proved decisive. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 3:13 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rasmus Hojlund's two goals were crucial as Napoli secured their first Champions League win, defeating Sporting CP 2-1. The Serie A team controlled the early stages but struggled to create clear chances. Despite this, they went ahead nine minutes before half-time when Kevin De Bruyne set up Hojlund, who scored from the edge of the box.

Napoli nearly doubled their lead before the break, with Matteo Politano's shot being saved by Rui Silva. However, Sporting improved after halftime. They equalised when Politano fouled Maximiliano Araujo in the penalty area, allowing Luis Suarez to convert the spot-kick and wrong-foot Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The decisive goal came from a familiar combination. De Bruyne's header found Hojlund, who bravely headed home to secure the victory for Napoli. This win marked an important step in their Champions League campaign.

Despite Napoli taking more shots overall, Sporting had a higher expected goals (xG) value of 1.29 compared to Napoli's 0.80. Hojlund's clinical finishing was key to Napoli's success. Previously with Manchester United, he impressed during the group stage of the 2023-24 season by scoring two braces.

This match marked his third double in just eight Champions League appearances, equalling a record. De Bruyne played a significant role in this achievement by assisting both goals, making it only the second time a Napoli player has provided two assists in a single Champions League game.

The last instance was when Edinson Cavani assisted Ezequiel Lavezzi against Chelsea in February 2012. Hojlund’s performance continues to highlight his growing reputation on the European stage.