Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Napoli goalkeeper Ospina given all clear after head injury

By Opta
David Ospina underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto
David Ospina underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto

Naples, March 19: David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and given the all clear after collapsing during Napoli's Serie A match on Sunday (March 17).

The Colombia goalkeeper underwent a scan after cutting his head in a collision with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto at Stadio San Paolo.

Ospina, who is on loan at the Serie A side from Arsenal, received treatment on the pitch and initially played on before collapsing just prior to half-time.

The 30-year-old spent the night under observation and Napoli confirmed further tests came back clear.

Ospina has withdrawn from his country's upcoming friendlies against Japan and South Korea as a precaution.

"David Ospina was this afternoon discharged from the clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of investigations and specialist visits," read a Napoli statement.

"All tests are negative. The visits any problems.

"The player has been advised to have a few days off and will not respond to the call-up of his national team."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue