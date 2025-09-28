Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Football Napoli Are Favourites For The Serie A Title, Says Massimiliano Allegri Ahead Of Key Match Massimiliano Allegri claims Napoli are the favourites for the Serie A title this season. AC Milan aims to challenge them in an important upcoming match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Massimiliano Allegri considers Napoli the leading contenders for the Serie A title this season. AC Milan, set to face Antonio Conte's team on Sunday, aims to disrupt Napoli's flawless start. The Rossoneri trail by three points in third place after Juventus' draw with Atalanta but could top the table with a win over Napoli. Allegri recognises the challenge at San Siro but hopes to surprise their home supporters.

Napoli continued their perfect start to defending their title with a 3-2 victory at Pisa, following wins against Sassuolo, Cagliari, and Fiorentina. Despite leading Serie A, Conte dismissed claims of being favourites. "Personally, I thought it was crazy when people called us favourites given that we had finished 10th, out of European competitions, in the previous campaign," said Conte.

Christian Pulisic has been impressive for AC Milan this season with three goals and one assist in two league starts. Since his Serie A debut in 2023-24, Pulisic has contributed to 44 goals (26 goals and 18 assists), matching Lautaro Martinez for most goal involvements in the last three seasons.

Matteo Politano has scored six times against Milan in Serie A, four of which were at San Siro (two each for Sassuolo and Napoli). However, he is yet to score this season but has provided one assist in four matches.

Milan have won their last three league games without conceding a goal. They aim for a fourth consecutive win and clean sheet for the first time since August-October 2020. Meanwhile, Napoli have lost only two of their last 21 away games under Conte, maintaining an impressive record.

The upcoming match marks the first encounter between Allegri and Conte in nearly 12 years. Conte remains unbeaten in seven of his nine meetings with Allegri across all competitions, winning the last three encounters.

Historical Performance and Odds

Milan have struggled against Napoli at home recently, winning only two of their last 12 Serie A matches (D3 L7) after a long unbeaten streak at Meazza. Napoli have started strong with four consecutive wins this season; however, they have never won the Scudetto after starting with five straight victories.

{TABLE_X}

The Opta Win Probability suggests AC Milan have a 41.4% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 27.4%, and Napoli's chances are estimated at 31.2%. This match promises to be an exciting contest between two strong teams vying for dominance in Serie A.