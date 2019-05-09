Napoli look to sign Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa

Bengaluru, May 9: Napoli are preparing to make a move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa this summer, according to reports in Spain.
Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants a partner for his only striking option Arkadiusz Milik in the attack and his search reportedly has brought him to Costa.
Ancelotti is looking to strengthen his team this summer as Napoli look to mount a serious title challenge to Juventus next season and being an admirer of the forward apparently believes, the 30-year-old would bring some much-needed experience for both their league and Champions League campaign.
Costa returned to Atletico in January 2018 from Chelsea after three-and-a-half seasons and being frozen out by Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
However, his return to Los Rojiblancos has not been as successful as had been expected. The Spaniard has scored only 12 goals in 44 games across all competitions since his January 2018 return and top of that his tenure has been filled with full of injury and controversy.
This term he has found the back of the net only five times and in April was handed an eight-match ban for verbally abusing the referee against Barcelona at Camp Nou, meaning he would play no further part this season.
Manager Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the Spaniard and despite such predicaments still keen to keep him in the squad. But it seems that the club hierarchy is now fed up with the forward's ill-discipline and now is keen to sell him as soon as possible.
However, having spent an enormous €59m to sign Costa from Chelsea there's a big concern of them recouping the money. Napoli who are looking to add several names this Summer are unlikely to spend any astronomical figure for any player and Costa is no exception.
As per reports, Napoli as of now are only contemplating a loan deal with an option to buy for Costa and waiting for Atletico's approval.
The Partenopei could experience a busy Summer transfer this year. They have recently been linked with PSV attacker Hirving Lozano as well Spurs right-back Kieran Trippier and latest rumours have claimed that they have also shown interest in acquiring Madrid's young left-back Theo Hernandez.