Football Napoli's Persistence Shines As They Secure Last-Minute Victory Over Cagliari Antonio Conte commended Napoli for their persistence following a last-gasp victory against Cagliari in Serie A. Frank Anguissa's late goal secured the win, showcasing Napoli's control and determination throughout the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 5:06 [IST]

Napoli secured a dramatic victory over Cagliari, with Frank Anguissa scoring in the 95th minute to clinch a 1-0 win. This result marked their second consecutive win in Serie A. Napoli dominated the match, controlling possession and creating numerous chances, which pleased Antonio Conte. He praised his team's persistence and was relieved they avoided defeat.

Conte reflected on the match dynamics, noting that Cagliari's defensive approach was unexpected. "It was your typical game where you run the very big risk of defeat," he told DAZN. Despite this, Napoli managed to prevent counter-attacks, which Conte highlighted as crucial given their dominance.

Napoli's late goal by Anguissa was significant, being the latest scored by the team in a 0-0 Serie A match since Opta began tracking such data in 2004/05. This thrilling finish underscored Napoli's determination and ability to persevere until the final moments of the game.

With Napoli returning to the Champions League, Conte emphasised the importance of squad depth. Rasmus Hojlund is set to join on loan from Manchester United, while Eljif Elmas may return from RB Leipzig. These additions aim to strengthen Napoli's lineup for both domestic and European competitions.

Conte expressed satisfaction with recent signings, stating, "We have tried to grow and complete the squad because last season we didn't have European competition." He acknowledged that new players are crucial for both immediate impact and future development of the team.

Napoli will soon face Manchester City on September 18 in what promises to be an exciting Champions League encounter. As they prepare for this challenge, Conte remains optimistic about his team's progress and potential for success in upcoming matches.