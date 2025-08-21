Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

Football Napoli President Reveals PSG Offered Over €200m For Kvaratskhelia And Osimhen Transfers Aurelio De Laurentiis of Napoli disclosed that Paris Saint-Germain made a €200m offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen. The funds were intended to attract Victor Gyokeres to the club. Kvaratskhelia later joined PSG for €70m, while Osimhen signed with Galatasaray. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, disclosed that Paris Saint-Germain had proposed over 200 million euros for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen last summer. Despite the tempting offer, De Laurentiis considered using the funds to pursue Arsenal's Victor Gyokeres. Ultimately, Kvaratskhelia moved to PSG for a reported 70 million euros in January, while Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Osimhen later signed a permanent deal with Galatasaray for 75 million euros. Napoli has since bolstered their squad with new signings like Sam Beukema, Noa Lang, Miguel Gutierrez, Lorenzo Lucca, and Kevin De Bruyne. These additions aim to strengthen Napoli as they defend their Serie A title this season. The club is also reportedly interested in Manchester United forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

De Laurentiis explained that Kvaratskhelia's departure was influenced by his agent's actions. "I had to let him [Kvara] go because his agent was threatening to use Article 17," he told 7 Corriere della Sera via Di Marzio. After an impressive first season, Napoli tried to extend Kvaratskhelia's contract with a salary increase and a substantial offer. However, his agent Mamuka Jugeli had different plans.

During negotiations, Jugeli claimed that promises made by Giuntoli were unfulfilled. De Laurentiis flew to Dusseldorf with Manna and Chiavelli to address the situation but faced delays from Jugeli. "It was a lie, easy to disprove," De Laurentiis stated about the claims of unpaid money. Despite these challenges, Napoli managed to secure significant transfer deals.

Victor Gyokeres was another target for Napoli before he joined Arsenal. Gyokeres had an outstanding record in the Primeira Liga, scoring 68 goals over two seasons since moving from Coventry City in 2023. His performance included 39 goals in the 2024-25 season alone, making him Europe's top scorer across major leagues.

Upcoming Season Prospects

Napoli begins their Scudetto defence against Sassuolo this Saturday. Antonio Conte’s team faces challenges after losing top scorer Romelu Lukaku due to injury. Despite this setback, Napoli remains focused on retaining their title with their new signings and strategic planning.

De Laurentiis shared insights into his decision-making process regarding player transfers and commitments made to coach Antonio Conte. He expressed reluctance to break promises made about player retention despite lucrative offers from other clubs.

The club's strategic moves reflect its ambition to maintain competitiveness in Serie A while navigating complex player negotiations and market dynamics. With new talents joining the squad and ongoing interest in additional players, Napoli aims to continue its success on both domestic and international fronts this season.