Napoli star Milik robbed at gunpoint after Champions League win over Liverpool

Kolkata, October 6: Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint after his side’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Liverpool.
The Polish striker started for Carlo Ancelotti's men in the game which they won, thanks to a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne.
The 24-year-old, was on the ground for 67 minutes before being substituted by Dries Mertens.
But while returning in his car at around 2 am local time, one motorbike stopped his path.
The Poland international was surrounded by two people on the motorcycle and forced to stop before one of them who threatened him and shoved a gun at his face.
Milik did not resist and handed them his €20,000 Rolex Daytona watch before the two men escaped in the direction of nearby Licola.
He then promptly then drove to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint with the Naples police.
This is not the first time a Napoli player has faced such a situation.
Earlier in 2016, Insigne also faced a similar incident when he was too was robbed of jewellery, cash and a luxury watch when driving home with his wife and friends.
Club captain Marek Hamsik was likewise attacked in 2013, while former striker Edinson Cavani's ex-wife also was mugged in 2012.