Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Napoli star Milik robbed at gunpoint after Champions League win over Liverpool

By
Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint
Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint

Kolkata, October 6: Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik was robbed at gunpoint after his side’s 1-0 Champions League victory over Liverpool.

The Polish striker started for Carlo Ancelotti's men in the game which they won, thanks to a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne.

The 24-year-old, was on the ground for 67 minutes before being substituted by Dries Mertens.

But while returning in his car at around 2 am local time, one motorbike stopped his path.

The Poland international was surrounded by two people on the motorcycle and forced to stop before one of them who threatened him and shoved a gun at his face.

Milik did not resist and handed them his €20,000 Rolex Daytona watch before the two men escaped in the direction of nearby Licola.

He then promptly then drove to the nearest police station to lodge a complaint with the Naples police.

This is not the first time a Napoli player has faced such a situation.

Earlier in 2016, Insigne also faced a similar incident when he was too was robbed of jewellery, cash and a luxury watch when driving home with his wife and friends.

Club captain Marek Hamsik was likewise attacked in 2013, while former striker Edinson Cavani's ex-wife also was mugged in 2012.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top 5 Test hundreds of Virat Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue