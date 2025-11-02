Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

Football Nashville vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi Match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 3:50 [IST]

Nashville SC return to GEODIS Park with their season on the line as they host Inter Miami in Game Two of their Round One MLS Cup Playoffs series.

After falling 3-1 in the opener, the Boys in Gold must respond in front of their home crowd to force a decisive third match. Meanwhile, an in-form Inter Miami - energized by Lionel Messi's dazzling run of goals and assists - arrive aiming to finish the job early and seal their place in the next round. With pressure high and stakes even higher, Saturday night promises a fierce and tense showdown in Nashville.

Lionel Messi has been in terrific form for Miami this season and the Argentine will be playing in this crucial encounter, which shall determine their fate in this season.

Nashville vs Inter Miami MLS Playoff :

What is the date and time for the Nashville vs Inter Miami match?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF clash is scheduled for Sunday, November 2 at 5:00 AM (IST) in India.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will kick off on Saturday, November 1 at 11:30 PM (GMT).

Where will the Nashville vs Inter Miami match be played?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match will be played at the GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee, US.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF MLS Playoff:

Where to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF clash on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass, starting at 11:30 PM (GMT).

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Live Streaming in USA

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF MLS playoff clash will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on November 1, and viewers in the United States can stream the action live on FOX. Fans worldwide can also watch the match on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Where to Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF in India?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match will be available to stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass, kicking off at 5:00 AM IST on November 2.

Where to Watch Nashville vs Inter Miami in Nigeria?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match can be streamed live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass, with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM GMT on November 2.

Where to Watch Nashville vs Inter Miami in Bangladesh?

The Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF match will be available to stream on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass, kicking off at 5:30 AM on November 2.