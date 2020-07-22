Nathan Ake to Manchester City: How'd he improve the team and where would he fit in?

Benglauru, July 22: Manchester City have defended their League Cup title successfully and remain in the hunt for the Champions League but their Premier League campaign has been the biggest source of frustration.
They have had to settle for a second-place finish for the most of the campaign behind Liverpool and their downturn in form has largely been caused by a vulnerable backline.
The defending winners leaked in goals with unfavourable manner but in the Summer, the Spanish tactician is likely to again splash the again to rebuild the backline. The Cityzen has been linked with several names already and one of them is believed to be Bournemouth's Nathan Ake.
Ake left Chelsea in 2017 permanently for Bournemouth as little as £20m in search of first-team football after a successful loan spell. Since then, he's helped them keep their Premier League status and has helped the side notably in many aspects.
But now with Bournemouth widely expected to be relegated this year, he could be sold to balance the finances. He could be available for as much as £35m and as per reports, Manchester City look to be the favourite landing him.
Ake's numbers this season
Despite playing in a defensively vulnerable side Ake has registered a pretty decent number in the Cherries team. In Premier League he has made 1.1 tackles per 90 and 1.2 interceptions per game. His clearance per game is more impressive with 5.1 per 90. His passing range is also very good which is a primary required in Guardiola's defensive line. Ake has 87% pass success rate in Premier League this season while he also managed in 2 assists so far.
Where would he fit in at City?
Manchester City definitely needs one or two defensive recruitments in the backline given their struggle in defensive third this season. Aymeric Laporte is an outstanding player but he needs a solid partner. City also need a solid backup of him if he somehow makes himself injured again like this season. Nicolas Otamendi is set to leave in all probability while makeshift defender Fernandinho is entering into the twilight of his career. Just John Stones and youngster Eric Garcia precisely are not sufficient enough.
City may land another big-money signing with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Aka still could be the perfect man for squad strength. Physically imposing, the Netherlands international is comfortable carrying the ball out from the back he would provide Guardiola with an added option in the defence. He also could double up as a left-back as well which would be a bonus.