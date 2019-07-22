Nathaniel Clyne is on Crystal Palace's radar

Kolkata, July 22: Crystal Palace have been linked with a swoop for Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne this summer after losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined Manchester United in a £50m deal earlier this month.
The full-back spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he played on both the right and left flanks, and proved that he is still very much a worthy first-team player.
And Palace who are now looking to bring in a new right-back after the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly have identified Clyne as their ideal option.
Clyne signed for Liverpool from Southampton in a £12.5million deal in July, 2015. The English right-back was one of the brightest prospects when he came to the Anfield, but injuries coupled with the emergence of academy talent Trent Alexander-Arnold limited his opportunities in the last two seasons.
Clyne is clearly not in Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the 2019-20 campaign and looks as though he is free to leave if the price is right. No actual bid or fee is reported, but the Reds could likely be looking for between £10-15 million for Clyne, judging by current market rates.
Crystal Palace are in talks over a deal to sign Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne.— Hala Transfer News (@HalaTransfers) July 21, 2019
(Source: Daily Mail) #cpfc #lfc #Transfers pic.twitter.com/nqTiCJNkXw
The right-back too is said to be now open to a move to Crystal Palace, having started his career with the London club.
He originally joined Palace’s academy as an eight-year-old, going on to make 137 first-team appearances – more than he has made for any of the three clubs he has represented since.
All of Clyne’s 14 England caps came under current Eagles boss Roy Hodgson, and the pair could soon be set for a reunion.
Apart from the Eagles, the English international is also on the radar of West Ham and Bournemouth and now it remains to be seen, which side he finally chooses on.