New position on the cards for Arsenal youngster Calum Chambers

London, July 16: Arsenal defender Calum Chambers might be a household name among the Gunners since his transfer from Southampton in 2014, but the English defender is yet to cement his position in a starting XI.
The 23-year-old defender arrived Anfield with a lot of hype, however, he only managed to be as a backup in the squad. To give him more game time, the defender was sent on a full season on loan in 2016-17 but last season was given a shot at centre-back again by Wenger to which the English man impressed everyone making 25 appearances.
His powerful display also earned him a new contract just a couple of weeks back with new head coach Unai Emery saying Englishman remains part of his plans at Emirates.
And during Arsenal's pre-season game against Boreham Wood, new boss Unai now deployed him as a defensive midfielder hinting at a new position for the player.
Chambers who mainly is regarded as a centre-back plus a right-back if positioned has played in the midfield role earlier in his career and several times under Wenger, as a substitute to close out a game or wins over Bournemouth and Sunderland in the 2015/2016 season.
However, for the last two seasons, the defender has been piling his trade in the heart of the defence. But following Arsenal's 8-0 win over the fifth tier side, the English youngster now has acknowledged the fact that the new boss might change his position in the squad.
Calum Chambers reflects on the defensive midfield role for Arsenal against Borehamwood. #UnaiBegins #AFC #Preseason pic.twitter.com/AOJQX0I6RT— AFCPressWatch (@AFCPressWatch2) July 14, 2018
Chambers also suggested it’s a position which he played in when he was still young in the past but if Emery requires it, he is willing to try and adapt to a midfield role for the coming season.
"The manager spoke to me about the position," Chambers told the club's official website.
"It’s a new one for me. I played there a little bit growing up. It’s a position I feel like I can grow to enjoy and out there today I felt good. I just need to train and practice games in that position to get comfortable.
"It’s an important position. If you can get on the ball, turn and break their lines then it kills their press, so I think it’s an important position and anyone who’s playing in there needs to learn how to do that.
"Obviously you can’t do it all the time, you can’t take risks and when it’s not on you can bounce it backwards at an angle for someone else to play through the lines.
"But if you can get on it and you have time and it’s not a risk, turn and play forward and that’s the best way to get through a press."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.