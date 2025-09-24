Will Shreyas Iyer play for India in 2025 anymore? Will he captain PBKS in IPL 2026?

Football Newcastle United Struggling For Goals As Eddie Howe Identifies Missing X-Factor In Attack Eddie Howe acknowledges that Newcastle United are missing an essential X-factor in their attack this season. With only three goals scored in five Premier League matches, the team hopes to regain confidence during the upcoming EFL Cup clash against Bradford City.

Eddie Howe has expressed concerns about Newcastle's lack of attacking flair this season. The team has managed only three goals in five Premier League matches, with Aston Villa being the only team to score fewer. Despite significant changes in their forward line during the transfer window, Newcastle is still searching for that elusive X-factor.

Alexander Isak, last season's top scorer, departed for Liverpool in a record-breaking deal. Meanwhile, Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, and Anthony Elanga joined the squad. Woltemade scored on his debut against Wolves but hasn't scored since. Wissa picked up a knee injury during the international break after moving from Brentford.

Howe hopes his forwards will gain confidence when they face Bradford City in the EFL Cup. Newcastle won this competition last year and aims to defend their title successfully. Howe believes it's unfair to compare new signings to Isak, stating, "I don't think any comparison to Alex is favourable to any player."

The manager remains optimistic about the team's potential. He acknowledges that while the foundation is solid and the team plays with strength, they're missing that crucial X-factor. Howe is confident it will eventually emerge as they continue to develop together.

Howe notes that some players are proven goal scorers historically. However, he admits this season has seen the most significant squad changes during his tenure. Ideally, these adjustments would occur over a six-week pre-season period to establish partnerships and team dynamics before competitive play begins.

Newcastle must now adapt on the fly as they compete. Howe is comfortable with this challenge, having navigated similar situations before. This upcoming match marks their first encounter with Bradford since a 2-2 Premier League draw in March 2001.

The Magpies aim for a strong start in their title defence. They have progressed from the third round of the EFL Cup for 11 consecutive seasons since Swansea failed in 2013-14 against Birmingham.

Bradford faces their first EFL Cup tie against a Premier League side since losing 5-0 to Swansea in the 2012-13 final. That season saw them eliminate three top-flight clubs: Wigan Athletic, Arsenal, and Aston Villa while competing as a League Two team.