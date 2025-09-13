Football Newcastle United Achieves First Premier League Win With Nick Woltemade's Debut Goal Against Wolves Nick Woltemade scored the decisive goal in his debut match for Newcastle United, leading them to a 1-0 victory over Wolves at St James' Park. This win marks Newcastle's first success in the Premier League this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nick Woltemade made an immediate impact for Newcastle United by scoring the decisive goal in their 1-0 victory over Wolves at St James' Park. This win marked Newcastle's first triumph of the Premier League season. Woltemade, who joined from Stuttgart for £69 million, started the match under Eddie Howe's guidance, while Yoane Wissa was sidelined due to injury.

Woltemade's goal came in the 29th minute when he skillfully headed Jacob Murphy's cross into the net after outmaneuvering Emmanuel Agbadou. Earlier in the match, Newcastle had to endure significant pressure from Wolves, who nearly scored twice within the first minute through Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan. Despite this, Newcastle managed to hold their ground.

Sam Johnstone made a crucial save against Murphy from close range, and Sandro Tonali's powerful shot hit the post just before halftime. In the second half, Newcastle's defense remained solid as Wolves struggled to create opportunities. Missing their injured striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolves failed to register a single shot on target after halftime.

This defeat left Wolves without any points in the Premier League this season, marking their worst start with four consecutive losses. Meanwhile, Newcastle is now preparing for their Champions League opener against Barcelona on Thursday.

Woltemade became only the third German player to score on his Premier League debut. Previously, Jurgen Klinsmann achieved this with Tottenham in August 1994 and Ilkay Gundogan with Manchester City in September 2016. His goal was set up by Murphy's precise cross; Murphy has provided 19 open-play assists since last season, second only to Mohamed Salah.

Wolves will reflect on missed opportunities early in the game. They registered two shots on target within just 47 seconds—the fastest since Crystal Palace did so against Newcastle in August 2014 (31 seconds). Despite these early chances, they couldn't capitalise and remain winless this season.