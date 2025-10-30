Football Newcastle United's Performance In EFL Cup Win Over Tottenham Aligns With Expectations Eddie Howe commended Newcastle United for their solid performance in the EFL Cup win against Tottenham. The team showcased their identity and secured a place in the quarter-finals. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 5:46 [IST]

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in their EFL Cup victory over Tottenham. The team secured a 2-0 win, advancing to the quarter-finals where they will face Fulham in December. Goals from Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade sealed the win. Newcastle has now won eight consecutive EFL Cup matches, a feat last achieved by Liverpool in 1995 with 11 wins.Newcastle's recent form against Tottenham has been impressive, winning six of their last seven encounters across all competitions. This is a significant improvement from their previous record of four wins in 16 meetings. Despite a shaky start to the 2025-26 season, Newcastle seems to be regaining momentum with three consecutive victories.Howe highlighted the importance of maintaining the team's identity and expectations despite changes in the lineup. "Really pleased because I think when you make the changes we did, you hope to see a performance that's in line with our identity and our expectations," Howe told Sky Sports. He praised the players' pressing and attitude during the match.Nick Woltemade scored his sixth goal of the season, marking his first in the EFL Cup. His goal came from his only shot of the match, which had an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.2. After failing to score in his previous two games, Woltemade is eager to strengthen his connections with teammates at St. James' Park.Woltemade shared insights into his playing style and integration into the team: "Joe [Willock] had the ball and I wanted to go behind the centre back, and luckily the goalkeeper was coming out, so I just had to head it in," he told Sky Sports. He believes that as he continues to play, his teammates will better understand his style.The forward feels welcomed at Newcastle despite being new to England and its language. "This team is so easy for me to come here, new country, a new language," he said. The supportive environment has helped him settle quickly and build rapport with fellow players.

Looking Ahead

As Newcastle prepares for their upcoming quarter-final clash against Fulham, they aim to maintain their winning streak in the EFL Cup. With Howe's leadership and players like Woltemade finding form, Newcastle hopes for continued success both domestically and in cup competitions.