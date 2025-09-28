Football Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Will Bukayo Saka play Today? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 17:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal head into their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday with encouraging news on Bukayo Saka's fitness. The England winger, who had a minor injury scare during midweek training, is confirmed fit and expected to start as the Gunners look to continue their strong start to the season.

Saka's availability is a vital boost for Mikel Arteta's side amid a list of absences in key attacking and defensive positions. Star forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined with significant knee injuries, while Piero Hincapié is ruled out due to a groin problem. Martin Odegaard is nearing a return and may feature from the bench, adding creativity to the midfield options.

The match poses a tough challenge for Arsenal. Newcastle have enjoyed relative success against Arsenal at St James' Park, winning their last three home meetings without conceding. Arsenal are seeking to overturn this trend and regain momentum after dropping points in their last league fixture. Saka's pace, creativity, and goal involvement-he is on 99 Premier League goal contributions for Arsenal-will be central to unlocking Newcastle's sturdy defence.

Newcastle come into the game having kept four clean sheets in five league matches this season, highlighting their defensive solidity under Eddie Howe. Arsenal, currently second in the Premier League standings, are aiming to close the gap on leaders Liverpool with a strong away performance.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Predicted Playing 11

Newcastle United: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Daniel Burn, Valentino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon.

Arsenal: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze.