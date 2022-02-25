Newcastle United want Ligue 1 star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 25: Newcastle United could be prepared to go head to head with Arsenal for the signature of Lille striker Jonathan David, as per reports in England.
The 22-year-old has been a player in demand in recent times having shown his quality for the Ligue 1 champions over the last one and half seasons.
David played a key role in Lille's sensational Ligue 1 triumph last time out but the French side have struggled this campaign. Lille currently find themselves 11th in the Ligue 1 table, but David has been impressive for them up front.
The Canada international has been more prolific in front of goal this season but has been let down by his teammates. Lille have always been a selling club and it is expected that David would be their next big export to a top club.
The 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors across Europe but is said to be fancying a move to the Premier League. Arsenal have been chasing the dynamic forward for quite some time now but Newcastle United are also said to be keen on the former Gent man.
Eddie Howe's side, backed by their new Saudi-Arabian owners, spent a fortune during January to bolster their squad but most of those signing seemed to be quick fixes for avoiding relegation.
The Magpies look likely to be safe by the end of the season going by their recent form and if they manage to achieve that, they will be surely to looking to build a team with an aim for long-term success.
David is just 22 years of age and has his whole future ahead of him and he has shown signs that he could become a brilliant striker in years to come.
David could prove to be one of the cornerstones of the ambitious project at St. James' Park. A move to a club like Arsenal would definitely be appealing for the Canada star but Newcastle United also looks like a solid project in the making.
David might have a big decision to make in the summer. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter Milan and AC Milan are all believed to be monitoring the situation of the forward and could also join the race for him.