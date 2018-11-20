Neymar does not want to play with Ramos at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, November 20: Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is not keen on a move to Real Madrid because he does not want to play alongside Sergio Ramos, according to a report.
The Brazil star only left Spain in the summer of 2017 after his record breaking €222million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, but he has continually been linked with a return to La Liga with Barcelona's ardent rivals Real Madrid.
The Champions League winners denied a report over the summer from Television Espanola (TVE), who claimed that Real Madrid were preparing to surpass the fee that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last August by bringing the 26-year-old back to Spanish football in an eye-watering £275million swoop.
A Real Madrid statement read: “In light of information broadcast tonight by TVE about an alleged Real Madrid offer to PSG and their player Neymar, Real Madrid wish to state that this information is absolutely untrue. Real Madrid has made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player.”
Now reports in Spain claim that Neymar, 26, is not keen on a move to Real because of the presence of Spain skipper Sergio Ramos.
The PSG superstar has reportedly ruled out signing for Madrid while 32-year-old skipper Ramos remains at the Bernabeu.
Ramos is no stranger to controversy and in the Champions League final win over Liverpool in May he was involved in two controversial incidents.
Mohamed Salah sustained a dislocated shoulder in the first-half in Ukraine, after a tangle with the Spain international and the same player later clashed with Loris Karius, who was later diagnosed with concussion.
Neymar himself is not the cleanest player and is infamous for his own histrionics especially his tendency to dive.