Neymar's Fitness Over Talent Will Decide His World Cup Spot, According To Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has encouraged Neymar to demonstrate his physical readiness, as he sees the player as potentially crucial for Brazil's World Cup team. Neymar has been absent from Brazil's lineup since October 2023 due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Although he has returned to Santos, he hasn't been included in Ancelotti's squads yet, with ongoing injury concerns being a factor.

Neymar, who holds the record as Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals and ranks second in appearances behind Cafu with 128 caps, has shown promise at Santos. He has netted six goals and provided three assists since his return. However, Ancelotti emphasised that Neymar's inclusion in the World Cup squad will depend on his fitness rather than his skill.

Ancelotti clarified that Neymar was initially left out of the September squad due to technical reasons, despite earlier claims of injury. "We are not going to observe how Neymar plays, obviously. Everyone knows his talent," Ancelotti told ESPN Brasil. He stressed that being in peak physical condition is essential for Neymar to leverage his talent effectively.

Ancelotti expressed optimism about Neymar's potential contribution if he is physically fit. "If he is in his best physical condition, he will have no problems being in the national team," he stated. The coach also shared a conversation with Neymar, encouraging him to prepare thoroughly for the World Cup to support the team's efforts.

Brazil secured their spot in next year's tournament set in the United States, Mexico, and Canada by June. Despite ending their qualifying campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Bolivia and finishing fifth in the table, Ancelotti remains optimistic about leading Brazil into his first World Cup as a manager.

Reflecting on his role with Brazil, Ancelotti described preparing for the World Cup as a unique experience. "Preparing the World Cup for Brazil is something special," he remarked. He signed a one-year contract and mentioned that post-World Cup plans remain flexible.

Ancelotti's Commitment and Future Plans

Ancelotti expressed contentment with his current position and openness to future discussions about extending his tenure beyond the World Cup. "I have no problem if the CBF wants to continue," he said, indicating satisfaction both personally and professionally while considering staying until 2030.

The focus remains on ensuring Neymar regains full fitness ahead of next year's tournament while Ancelotti looks forward to leading Brazil through this significant event. Both parties seem committed to achieving success on football’s grandest stage.