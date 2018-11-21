Football

Neymar injury not serious, says Brazil team doctor

By Opta
Brazil star Neymar helped off the pitch during friendly match against Cameroon
Milton Keynes, November 21: Neymar's groin injury does not appear serious, according to Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

The Paris Saint-Germain star hobbled out of Brazil's friendly win over Cameroon in the eighth minute, causing his club concern on the same evening Kylian Mbappe suffered a shoulder blow.

Yet Lasmar offered a positive initial assessment, stating that Neymar would go for a scan before any firm evaluation was given but remaining confident it would not provide a major setback.

" was complaining of discomfort in the right groin area," Lasmar told SporTV. "He left the pitch, was evaluated and started treatment in the dressing room.

"It will take a little more time for a better evaluation, with an MRI, but it does not appear to be a serious injury. It's important to wait a little longer, 24 hours, to see how it evolves."

PSG face Liverpool in a huge Champions League group-stage tie next Wednesday. (November 28)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
