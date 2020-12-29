Neymar lands in hot water after New Year party rumours emerge

Paris, Dec. 29: Neymar has once again found himself in hot waters. The Brazilian footballer is at the centre of a fresh new controversy after reports in Brazilian media stated that the footballer is organising a big New Year’s eve bash.
With the world grappling with coronavirus, it has been reported that the footballer is going ahead with the party despite the pandemic. The footballers' lawyers have denied the claims.
Acelmo Goes, a columnist for the O Globo newspaper, wrote that the PSG forward is hosting 500 people for a week-long party at his luxury beachside mansion near Rio de Janeiro that started on Saturday and will last until New Year's Day.
Furthermore, the footballer, who is no stranger to controversies, has allegedly installed soundproofing equipment to avoid bothering his neighbours.
Leo Dias, a columnist for the Metropoles website, renowned for his scoops on celebrities, even named the artists due to perform at Neymar's party, such as Ludmilla and Wesley Safadao.
As reported in AFP, a specialist events agency, Agencia Fabrica, released a statement confirming it had been contracted for a New Year's event in the Costa Verde region where Neymar's villa is located "that will host around 150 people... while respecting all the health rules determined by the public bodies."
But Neymar's lawyers denied a party had been planned or that the Agencia Fabrica event was related to the football star.
"No! This is a Fabrica event. It is not related to Neymar," they told AFP.
"We don't have any information about this party," the town hall said in a statement sent to AFP.
Meanwhile, the footballer who hasn’t played since December 13 due to an injury hasn’t said anything about the party.
