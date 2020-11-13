Football
Neymar to miss both Brazil qualifiers

By Ben Spratt

Paris, November 13: Neymar will not recover from injury in time to face Uruguay in Brazil's second 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Selecao number 10 was called up by his country despite missing Paris Saint-Germain's past three matches with a groin strain.

Brazil face Venezuela on Friday (November 13), a game Neymar was already expected to miss, and then visit Uruguay on Tuesday (November 17).

They will again be without their talisman for that match, as team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar explained.

"We were hopeful that he could play," he said. "That's why we brought him to Brazil.

"He has improved but not enough so that he'll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay. We have decided to release Neymar."

Brazil have won both of their two fixtures so far in the qualifying campaign, with Neymar hitting a hat-trick last time out against Peru.

Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
