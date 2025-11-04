Football Neymar Excluded From Brazil's Squad As Carlo Ancelotti Monitors His Recovery Progress Carlo Ancelotti has named the Brazil squad for November friendlies but omitted Neymar, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Ancelotti awaits updates on Neymar's fitness. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Carlo Ancelotti has announced Brazil's squad for the November friendlies, but Neymar is not included. Neymar, Brazil's top scorer, hasn't played for the national team since his ACL injury. He recently returned to action with Santos after a seven-week absence due to a muscle issue. Ancelotti stated, "I haven't spoken to Neymar again. We'll see when he can recover and play again."

Vinicius Junior is part of the squad despite recent criticism over his reaction to being substituted in Real Madrid's match against Barcelona. The squad also features seven players from domestic clubs, such as Danilo from Flamengo and Vitor Roque from Palmeiras. Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos makes a comeback after recovering from an injury.

The goalkeepers selected are Ederson from Fenerbahce, Bento from Al-Nassr, and Hugo Souza from Corinthians. The defenders include Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Danilo (Flamengo), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), and Wesley (Roma).

In midfield, the squad comprises Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Estevao (Chelsea), and Joao Pedro (Chelsea). The forwards include Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), and Vitor Roque (Palmeiras).

Alisson and Raphinha remain unavailable due to injuries. The upcoming matches against Senegal on November 15 in London and Tunisia on November 18 in Lille will test the team's depth without these key players. Ancelotti will be looking to assess his options as Brazil prepares for future competitions.