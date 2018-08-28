Football

Neymar visits former Barcelona team-mates

Neymar strikes a happy pose with former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic
Paris, August 28: Amidst rumours of a proposed move to Real Madrid, Brazilian star Neymar insisted he would stay with with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as he visited his former Barcelona team-mates during a flying visit to Spain.

Catalan newspaper Diario Sport tweeted pictures of Neymar with former team-mates Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Marc Ter Stegen at Barcelona's training centre.

The Brazilian was interviewed after making an advert for a poker site with another Barcelona player Gerard Pique and golfer Sergio Garcia.

In a brief interview with Catalan broadcaster TV3 in Barcelona, Neymar was asked if he would be joining Real Madrid for the 2019-20 season, and pat came the reply from the Brazilian, whose current deal extends to 2022: "No, I have a contract with PSG and I will continue in Paris."

The 26-year-old scored in PSG 's recent Ligue 1 win against Angers.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona last summer for a record 222 million euros ($264 million), but Spanish media have recently resumed speculating that he will eventually join Real Madrid.

