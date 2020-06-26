Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal rewarded for hard work with Southampton win, says Nketiah

By Rob Lancaster

Southampton, June 26: Eddie Nketiah revealed Arsenal were determined to win by "any means necessary" after battling to a 2-0 triumph away at Southampton.

The Gunners have endured a tough return to action following the suspension to the Premier League season, suffering contrasting defeats away at Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion since the resumption.

However, a trip to a sunny St Mary's on the south coast helped brighten the mood for Arsenal, Nketiah and Joe Willock scoring the goals to secure Mikel Arteta his first away win in the league since taking charge.

"We were very focused. No one likes losing, especially us," Nketiah told Sky Sports.

"We've been working so hard during the quarantine and since we've come back to playing, we needed to reward ourselves with three points.

"We were determined to make sure we got them by any means necessary."

The forward, who started ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, added: "I think we have been unfortunate in the first game and then especially the last one, results didn't go our way.

"We knew that we had to roll our sleeves up and fight for the three points. Hopefully we can build on this and keep on pushing forwards."

Nketiah capitalised on an error from Alex McCarthy to give Arsenal the lead, blocking the Southampton goalkeeper's attempted pass before tapping the ball into the net.

The 21-year-old admitted he had sensed the opportunity to put pressure on McCarthy, leading to him being rewarded for a willingness to work hard for the cause.

"For me personally I like to give my all for the team," he said.

"With something like that, I can just smell a bit of uncertainty from the goalkeeper. I've done that about 100 times, so it's nice that one of them leads to a goal.

"I always try to be a nuisance. The team all worked hard together and were unlucky not to score a few more."

More EDDIE NKETIAH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue