Football Nkunku Confident In Thriving At AC Milan After Scoring First Goal Christopher Nkunku is optimistic about his future at AC Milan after scoring his first goal during a Coppa Italia victory. He aims to build on this success and contribute significantly to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Christopher Nkunku is optimistic about his future at AC Milan after scoring his first goal for the club. He found the net during Milan's 3-0 Coppa Italia win over Lecce at San Siro. The French player recently transferred from Chelsea, ending a challenging two-year stint marked by injuries. Despite limited appearances, he averaged 0.73 goal involvements per 90 minutes for Chelsea.

Nkunku's impressive volley against Lecce marked his 100th career club goal. His tally includes 11 goals for Paris Saint-Germain, 70 for RB Leipzig, 18 for Chelsea, and now one for Milan. He is eager to seize this opportunity at one of Europe's top clubs. "I feel good and I'm determined to play even more," Nkunku stated, expressing his enthusiasm for being part of Milan.

The forward shared his positive experience since joining the team, saying, "I received a great welcome and everyone makes me feel good, from the staff to my team-mates to the fans." He emphasised his happiness playing for Milan and praised the team's performance in their recent match. Nkunku is focused on contributing more as he settles into his new environment.

Milan News 24 reported Nkunku's readiness for upcoming challenges. With a Serie A match against Napoli approaching, he said, "Am I ready to play? It's a question for the coach, not for me." However, he assured that he is prepared to step up whenever needed.

Nkunku's journey at Stamford Bridge was marred by injuries that restricted him to just 27 starts across all competitions. Despite these setbacks, he maintained an impressive average of goal contributions per game. Now at AC Milan, he aims to make a significant impact and fully utilise his skills on the field.

As AC Milan prepares to face Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, Nkunku remains focused on making valuable contributions when called upon. His determination and readiness reflect his commitment to succeeding with the Rossoneri.