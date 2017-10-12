No club ready to bid for Mesut Ozil due to mammoth wage demands

Bengaluru, October 12: Arsenal attacking midfielder and contract rebel Mesut Ozil faces humiliation in his North London exit after failing to attract any offers for his services.
The German international is in the final year of his Gunners contract and has rejected all the offers by the club to extend his stay in North London.
However, no club is prepared to meet his mammoth £330,000-a-week wage demands even though he would be available as a free agent at the end of the season.
Now, reports claim that Ozil’s advisors may be forced to go back to Arsenal and try to revive the £250,000-a-week deal which he turned down in the summer.
The 28-year-old, who is a World Cup winner with Germany, expected plenty of interest in him when he expressed his desire to move on from Arsenal.
However, despite the fact that he would be available for free next summer, no club is ready to match his insane wage demands which reveals that his stock has definitely gone down. It is hardly a surprise if you consider how average he has been for the Gunners since the last campaign.
Turkish champions Besiktas are the only side to have shown a little interest in the Turkish born German playmaker, but they are not able to pay anything close to his £17million a year demands.
Inter Milan are also believed to be monitoring Ozil’s situation, but even the Italian giants are unwilling to give him more than he has already been offered by Arsenal.
And while Jose Mourinho retains a good relationship with Ozil from their time together at Real Madrid, he is not convinced that the former Schalke man can provide anything to the Red Devils.
Reports also claim that Arsene Wenger has second thoughts over the next offer to the Arsenal number 11 after investing so much time and effort to tie him down with a lengthy contract.