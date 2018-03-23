'No contact' from Hector Bellerin suitors as agent suggests Arsenal stay

London, March 23: The agent of Hector Bellerin has claimed that there has been "no contact" from any clubs in the midst of speculation over the Arsenal defender's future.
Bellerin is tied into an agreement at the Emirates until 2023, however, it's understood that clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus and Napoli are already weighing up their sleeve to fight it out for the 23-year-old toward the end of the 2017/18 season.
The Spaniard was tipped for fame following a sudden rise at Arsenal two years back, however, this season has struggled for consistency in a struggling Arsenal side.
Arsenal are currently sixth in the league and there is a very slim chance of them making it to the top-four spot in the Premier League. The Gunners could still make it to the UCL next season by winning the Europa league where they have already progressed to Qf.
However, still, there are concerns. And with all the above-mentioned club almost secured UCL next season it is believed that the Spanish international could also weigh the chances of joining a different club. He also earlier hinted he could leave Arsenal for Champions League football.
He said "I was lucky enough to take a chance on Arsenal.
"Things have gone well and now hearing this type of news about Barca is something which makes me happy, but it doesn’t depend on me.
"It’s nice to know of interest from a club like Barca, the club where I grew up from a young age.
"For the moment I don’t know anything, I’m an Arsenal player and we will see what happens.
"Everyone who has played in the Champions League wants to get back to playing in it again.
"We all want to be at the top level. To not play in the Champions League is a disappointment, something negative.
"It's not ideal and it could condition my plans a little, yes."
And seeing all such probabilities, it is also understood that to fend off interest from such clubs, the Gunners board have slapped a hefty £52.5million price tag on the defender.
But amidst all such huss and fuss, his agent, Albert Botines now has responded to rumours and said he has not heard from any clubs till now but he would welcome interest from top sides.
"There's no contact for Bellerin, no-one has sought me out.
"He's happy, he's recently renewed and he's playing consistently. It's true that every player always wants to grow, but right now it's difficult .
"If the Azzurri were interested in some of my clients I would listen, because - just like Juventus - Napoli are not only a great team in Italy but also now in Europe."
Bellerin has appeared 29 times, scoring twice and assisting once this term.
