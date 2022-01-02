No player is suitable for Man Utd during this transfer market - Saha

London, Jan. 2: Manchester United will benefit from integrating security, confidence, courage and responsibility rather than splashing out on a blockbuster signing during the January transfer window, according to former striker Louis Saha.
The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent first half of the Premier League season and find themselves in seventh place – four points off the top four and 22 behind leaders Manchester City.
A difficult start to the campaign culminated in the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Ralf Rangnick appointed his successor on an interim basis for the remainder of 2021-22.
Following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane during the previous window, more big names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in a bid to boost the club's fortunes on the field.
But Saha, who scored 42 goals in 124 appearances for United between 2004 and 2008, believes his former club's priorities should be elsewhere.
In an exclusive interview with Stats Perform, he said: "Right now, I don't think that any player is [suitable for Man United in the transfer market] unless you bring in [Erling] Haaland or [Kylian] Mbappe and you know things are going to be very interesting, but I don't think that's going to be the case.
"This transfer window is always very special and hard to manage. When you actually go into the press and say, 'oh, we need a defender, or we need a midfielder,' the price increases by 30 per cent easily because you're showing that you're desperate.
"Any agent will take the opportunity to make it difficult, so that's the name of the market.
"What you have to provide is more about security, confidence, courage, responsibility and all those needs to be integrated. This is where United will mostly benefit."
One of the main pre-season arrivals at Old Trafford, Sancho has yet to truly make a mark with his new employers.
The England international, who scored eight goals and provided 11 assists for Borussia Dortmund in last season's Bundesliga, has only found the net once in 15 Premier League appearances, while he is yet to register his first assist.
Nevertheless, Saha is confident it is only a matter of time before the winger hits his stride.
"He's a top player, and there are moments like this where confidence can be shattered a little bit," he added.
"But when you have his quality, it's just like maybe one combination, one player that puts you in a better configuration, one dribble, one skill that the guy does on the field – and he's flying again.
"So, I have no doubt he can score, he can obviously assist and open up any defence for our strikers. So, I do feel like it's an amazing talent to have."