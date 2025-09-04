India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia?

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-UAE Match Online And On TV

Football No Real Friendlies In Football: Tony Popovic Emphasises Seriousness Ahead Of New Zealand Match Australia's head coach Tony Popovic asserts that the upcoming match against New Zealand is significant, dismissing the term 'friendly' and focusing on competition and rivalry as both teams prepare for the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Australia's head coach, Tony Popovic, emphasised that their upcoming match against New Zealand is more than just a friendly. The Socceroos recently secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia. This win was part of an impressive unbeaten streak of nine matches, including four consecutive wins without conceding against teams like Japan and China.

Popovic expressed his dislike for the term "friendly" in international matches. He stated, "I also want us to win, and not lose that mindset." The coach has selected a youthful squad for the upcoming match but insists that the mentality remains unchanged. The game is scheduled for 5 September 2025 at GIO Stadium.

The rivalry between Australia and New Zealand adds significance to this encounter. Popovic highlighted the importance of taking the game seriously, acknowledging New Zealand's achievement in qualifying for the World Cup. He noted that playing against a World Cup opponent should be treated with respect and seriousness.

Aberdeen forward Nicolas Milanovic, who hopes to make his senior debut for Australia, echoed Popovic's sentiments. He remarked, "There are no real friendlies in football anywhere, to be fair." Milanovic stressed the importance of winning and adapting to the coach's system. His goal is not only to earn his first cap but to achieve many more in his career.

Playing for the Socceroos is seen as an honour by young players. Popovic believes that whether it's a friendly or not doesn't matter to them; they value every opportunity to represent their country. This mindset is crucial as they prepare to face New Zealand, a team with whom they share a strong rivalry across various sports.

The upcoming match against New Zealand serves as an opportunity for new players to integrate into the team. It allows them to understand and execute the coach's strategies effectively. This approach aims to strengthen Australia's performance in future competitions.

Australia's recent form has been impressive, with victories over strong teams like Japan and China. Their defensive solidity has been a key factor in these successes, as they have managed not to concede any goals in their last four matches.

As both Australia and New Zealand gear up for the World Cup, this match provides valuable preparation. It offers both teams a chance to test their strategies and player combinations ahead of next summer's tournament.

The focus remains on maintaining a winning mentality and building cohesion within the squad. With young talents eager to make their mark, Australia aims to continue its successful run while preparing for future challenges on the international stage.