English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Noa Lang Must Work Harder To Earn Gametime At Napoli, Says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte addressed Noa Lang's concerns about his lack of playing time at Napoli, stating that the winger must improve his training efforts to secure a starting position.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Noa Lang, who joined Napoli from PSV for 25 million in the pre-season, has expressed his dissatisfaction with limited playing time. Despite being part of the team since pre-season, Lang has yet to start a competitive match for Napoli. He made a substitute appearance against his former club in the Champions League, where Napoli suffered a 6-2 defeat.

Napoli's recent performance in the Champions League has been concerning. They conceded six goals in a single match for the first time in their history in this competition. This loss also marked their fourth consecutive away defeat in the Champions League, matching their longest losing streak away from home between February and December 2017.

Conte: Lang Must Work Harder for Minutes

Following the defeat, Lang voiced his frustration, stating he had only communicated with Antonio Conte once since joining Napoli. "Every player wants to play. I don't know what else to do. It's better not to say anything," Lang remarked. He acknowledged that he must accept his current situation as per his contract.

Antonio Conte responded by emphasizing that Lang needs to work harder during training sessions to earn a spot in the starting eleven. "Lang spent the full pre-season with us and played some games, but he was never a starter," Conte explained. He stressed that discussions should focus on the team rather than individual players.

Conte further stated that Lang would get playing time when deemed ready by him; otherwise, he would remain on the bench. "Noa has to work, and he'll go onto the pitch when I decide," Conte asserted.

Lang's situation highlights the challenges players face when adapting to new teams and systems. His determination to secure more minutes reflects common struggles among professional athletes seeking regular playtime.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 20:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 22, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out