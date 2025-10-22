Australia vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch AUS Women vs ENG Women Match 23 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Noa Lang Must Work Harder To Earn Gametime At Napoli, Says Antonio Conte Antonio Conte addressed Noa Lang's concerns about his lack of playing time at Napoli, stating that the winger must improve his training efforts to secure a starting position. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 20:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Noa Lang, who joined Napoli from PSV for 25 million in the pre-season, has expressed his dissatisfaction with limited playing time. Despite being part of the team since pre-season, Lang has yet to start a competitive match for Napoli. He made a substitute appearance against his former club in the Champions League, where Napoli suffered a 6-2 defeat.

Napoli's recent performance in the Champions League has been concerning. They conceded six goals in a single match for the first time in their history in this competition. This loss also marked their fourth consecutive away defeat in the Champions League, matching their longest losing streak away from home between February and December 2017.

Following the defeat, Lang voiced his frustration, stating he had only communicated with Antonio Conte once since joining Napoli. "Every player wants to play. I don't know what else to do. It's better not to say anything," Lang remarked. He acknowledged that he must accept his current situation as per his contract.

Antonio Conte responded by emphasizing that Lang needs to work harder during training sessions to earn a spot in the starting eleven. "Lang spent the full pre-season with us and played some games, but he was never a starter," Conte explained. He stressed that discussions should focus on the team rather than individual players.

Conte further stated that Lang would get playing time when deemed ready by him; otherwise, he would remain on the bench. "Noa has to work, and he'll go onto the pitch when I decide," Conte asserted.

Lang's situation highlights the challenges players face when adapting to new teams and systems. His determination to secure more minutes reflects common struggles among professional athletes seeking regular playtime.