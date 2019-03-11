Football

North London rivals Tottenham, Arsenal set to battle over Newcastle defender

By
File photo: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino

Bengaluru, March 11: Arsenal look set to do battle with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Newcastle and Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer in the Summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old made the move to Newcastle in the summer of 2018, joining from Spanish outfit Deportivo for a fee of around £3.6m and has slowly become a key member of Newcastle’s backline.

Schaer has played 22 games across all competitions this season and has been in impressive form as of late, scoring three and assisting once in his last eight last league appearances for the Magpies, a very good return for a defender.

Apparently, it has not gone unseen and according to reports, both Arsenal and Tottenham are preparing to go head-to-head for the 27-year-old.

Both the north London clubs had previous interests in Schaer when he played for his first club Basle, and they have since been dazzled with the way he has adapted to the Premier League.

Arsenal are planning to bring massive changes in the Summer during the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their backline and Schaer can be a valuable addition for the side.

Spurs, on the other hand, are also keen to bring some defensive talent to north London, with experienced defender Toby Alderweireld heavily linked with a move this summer.

The Swiss defender is a dynamic player who plays aggressive, impact football and in addition, moves forward helping the team build up and score. Hence, he would be perfectly fit for both the London based side who likes to build up from the back.

It will be now interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the player at the end of this season.

The player, however, would not come cheap. Just signing the centre half last Summer, Newcastle will certainly look to make a huge profit to potentially sign a replacement and more.

Schaer was recently awarded the goal of the month award for February for his wonder strike during the Magpies' 2-0 victory over Burnley. He beat out Liverpool duo Gini Wijnaldum and Mo Salah's goals as well as wonderful strikes from Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the award.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
