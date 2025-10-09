WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

Football Northern Ireland Aims To Test Slovakia And Germany With Experience And Quality In World Cup Qualifiers Conor Bradley asserts that Northern Ireland possesses the experience and quality needed to challenge Slovakia and Germany in upcoming World Cup qualifiers. With a strong home record, they are poised for success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Northern Ireland's football team is gearing up for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Germany. Conor Bradley, Liverpool's right-back, believes the team now possesses the experience and talent to challenge these formidable opponents. Northern Ireland started their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Luxembourg but faced a 3-1 defeat against Germany in Koln.

Currently second in Group A, Northern Ireland trails Slovakia by three points but leads Germany on goals scored. The upcoming matches at Windsor Park are pivotal for their qualification hopes. Michael O'Neill's squad will face Slovakia first, followed by a match against Germany three days later. These games could significantly impact their chances of advancing.

Bradley expressed confidence in the team's ability to compete with top-tier teams. "I've a lot of faith in the team," he stated. "We have a really good group of players. We feel more prepared than we did for the last Euros campaign." He emphasized that their increased experience could be advantageous.

The team has been dominant at home, winning their last four competitive matches with an aggregate score of 11-0. They aim to extend this streak to five consecutive home victories, a feat they last achieved in September 2017. Bradley noted that Windsor Park would likely be buzzing during these matches, and managing expectations will be crucial.

Slovakia has also shown strong form, having defeated both Germany and Luxembourg recently. They are on track to win their first three World Cup qualification matches for only the second time since 1998. Bradley acknowledged Slovakia's quality, saying, "I was surprised they beat Germany... Slovakia are a very good team with good players."

Northern Ireland's history in World Cup qualifications includes winning two of their first three games back in 1984 before qualifying for the 1986 tournament. This historical context adds significance to their current campaign as they strive to replicate past successes.

The upcoming fixtures present Northern Ireland with an opportunity to test themselves against some of the world's best teams. With increased experience and home advantage, they hope to make a significant impact in their quest for World Cup qualification.