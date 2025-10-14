English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Northern Ireland Faces Defeat As Woltemade's Goal Secures Germany's Qualifying Win

Germany secured a vital 1-0 win against Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying, thanks to Nick Woltemade's first senior goal. Despite Northern Ireland's efforts, they failed to equalise.

By
Nick Woltemade's debut goal for Germany's senior team secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers. This narrow win propelled Germany to the top of Group A, while Northern Ireland's chances of qualifying suffered at Windsor Park. The match was tightly contested, with both teams having limited opportunities to score.

Germany took the lead in the 31st minute when David Raum's corner deflected off Woltemade and into the net. This was Germany's first shot on target, highlighting their efficiency. Despite Northern Ireland's efforts, they couldn't find an equaliser, with Callum Marshall's volley being their closest attempt.

Woltemade Leads Germany to Victory Over Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland almost had a perfect start when Dan Ballard scored from close range after Paddy McNair's assist. However, the goal was disallowed due to offside. Germany then increased their pressure in the second half but couldn't extend their lead despite several attempts.

Shea Charles forced a save from Oliver Baumann before Ethan Galbraith's low shot was tipped wide by the goalkeeper. Despite these efforts, Northern Ireland couldn't break through Germany's defence. Their hopes were further dashed as they failed to capitalise on their 12 attempts, only three of which were on target.

O'Neill's Milestone Match

Michael O'Neill marked his 100th match as Northern Ireland manager but faced disappointment as his team lost. He became only the second manager after Billy Bingham to reach this milestone for Northern Ireland. Despite their spirited performance, Northern Ireland couldn't find a way past Germany.

The match statistics showed little difference between the teams in terms of attempts. Northern Ireland had 12 shots compared to Germany's 11, but Germany had a higher expected goals (xG) value of 0.91 compared to Northern Ireland's 0.48.

This victory marked a significant moment for Woltemade, who joined Dietmar Hamann as one of only two Newcastle United players to score for Germany against Northern Ireland away from home.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 3:07 [IST]
